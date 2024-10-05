UAAP: La Salle stands in the way of UP's bid for first round sweep | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: La Salle stands in the way of UP's bid for first round sweep
UAAP: La Salle stands in the way of UP's bid for first round sweep
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 06, 2024 04:00 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
basketball
|
UAAP basketball
|
UP Fighting Maroons
|
De La Salle Green Archers
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.