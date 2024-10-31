Quiambao, Dela Rosa flaunt MVP forms to earn UAAP Players of the Week nod | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Quiambao, Dela Rosa flaunt MVP forms to earn UAAP Players of the Week nod
Quiambao, Dela Rosa flaunt MVP forms to earn UAAP Players of the Week nod
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 05:39 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
UAAP basketball
|
UAAP Season 87
|
Kevin Quiambao
|
Kacey Dela Rosa
|
Ateneo de Manila University
|
De La Salle University
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.