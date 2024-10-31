Mapua's Mangubat captures NCAA Player of the Week citation | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Mapua's Mangubat captures NCAA Player of the Week citation
Mapua's Mangubat captures NCAA Player of the Week citation
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 05:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
NCAA Player of the Week
|
Mapua University
|
Lawrence Mangubat
|
NCAA Season 100
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.