MMA: Malachiev considers Jarred Brooks 'the real champion' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
MMA: Malachiev considers Jarred Brooks 'the real champion'
MMA: Malachiev considers Jarred Brooks 'the real champion'
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 07:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
ONE Championship
|
Joshua Pacio
|
Jarred Brooks
|
Mansur Malachiev
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.