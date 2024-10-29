Over 1500 young Pinoy swimmers prepping for national inter-school tourney | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Over 1500 young Pinoy swimmers prepping for national inter-school tourney

Over 1500 young Pinoy swimmers prepping for national inter-school tourney

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Swimming
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
National Inter-School Swimming
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.