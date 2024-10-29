UAAP: Chambers challenging Pre to be a ‘take-charge kind of guy’ after rookie’s 31-pt outburst | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Chambers challenging Pre to be a ‘take-charge kind of guy’ after rookie’s 31-pt outburst
UAAP: Chambers challenging Pre to be a ‘take-charge kind of guy’ after rookie’s 31-pt outburst
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 04:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP
|
Sean Chambers
|
Veejay Pre
|
FEU
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.