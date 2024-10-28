Football: Debutant Sears shines as US women rally to beat Iceland | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Football: Debutant Sears shines as US women rally to beat Iceland

Football: Debutant Sears shines as US women rally to beat Iceland

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
US Women's National TEam
|
USWNT
|
Iceland
|
FIFA
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.