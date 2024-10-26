UAAP: KQ resets career-high as La Salle dumps Ateneo in rivalry action | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP: KQ resets career-high as La Salle dumps Ateneo in rivalry action

UAAP: KQ resets career-high as La Salle dumps Ateneo in rivalry action

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 26, 2024 10:53 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP Season 87
|
De La Salle University
|
Ateneo de Manila University
|
De La Salle Green Archers
|
Ateneo Blue Eagles
|
Kevin Quiambao
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.