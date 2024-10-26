MLB: Freeman slam lifts Dodgers over Yankees in World Series thriller | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

MLB: Freeman slam lifts Dodgers over Yankees in World Series thriller

MLB: Freeman slam lifts Dodgers over Yankees in World Series thriller

Agence France-Presse, Rob Woollard
 | 
Updated Oct 26, 2024 12:30 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
baseball
|
Major League Baseball
|
MLB
|
World Series
|
New York Yankees
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Freddie Freeman
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.