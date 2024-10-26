Eggesvik, Filipinas excited to play competitive football again in Pink Ladies Week | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Eggesvik, Filipinas excited to play competitive football again in Pink Ladies Week

Eggesvik, Filipinas excited to play competitive football again in Pink Ladies Week

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
football
|
Philippine Women's National Football Team
|
Filipinas
|
Sara Eggesvik
|
Mark Torcaso
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.