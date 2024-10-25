Pinay Muay Thai star makes the jump to ONE Championship | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Pinay Muay Thai star makes the jump to ONE Championship
Pinay Muay Thai star makes the jump to ONE Championship
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 09:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
Muay Thai
|
ONE Championship
|
Islay Erika Bomogao
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.