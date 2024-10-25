MLB: 'Sho-time' arrives as relaxed Ohtani prepares for World Series bow | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

MLB: 'Sho-time' arrives as relaxed Ohtani prepares for World Series bow

MLB: 'Sho-time' arrives as relaxed Ohtani prepares for World Series bow

Agence France-Presse, Rob Woollard
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
baseball
|
Major League Baseball
|
MLB
|
World Series
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Shohei Ohtanni
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.