MLB: Dodgers idol Ohtani eyes World Series coronation | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
MLB: Dodgers idol Ohtani eyes World Series coronation
MLB: Dodgers idol Ohtani eyes World Series coronation
Agence France-Presse, Rob Woollard
Published Oct 24, 2024 04:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
baseball
|
Major League Baseball
|
MLB
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Shohei Ohtani
|
New York Yankees
|
World Series
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.