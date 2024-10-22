WNBA players union opts out of deal, now set to end in 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

WNBA players union opts out of deal, now set to end in 2025

WNBA players union opts out of deal, now set to end in 2025

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
basketball
|
WNBA
|
Women's National Basketball Players Association
|
WNBPA
|
Cathy Engelbert
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.