UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2
UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 20, 2024 01:34 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 20, 2024 02:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP
|
FEU
|
UST
|
Jorick Bautista
|
Tacky Tacatac
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.