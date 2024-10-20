UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2

UAAP Players of the Week Bautista, Tacatac vital in FEU, UST’s stellar starts in Round 2

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 20, 2024 02:40 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP Basketball
|
UAAP
|
FEU
|
UST
|
Jorick Bautista
|
Tacky Tacatac
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.