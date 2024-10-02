VALORANT: Xipto opens GC Pacific campaign with win over FENNEL | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
VALORANT: Xipto opens GC Pacific campaign with win over FENNEL
VALORANT: Xipto opens GC Pacific campaign with win over FENNEL
AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Xipto Esports
|
FENNEL
|
Valorant GC
|
Bangkok
|
Thailand
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.