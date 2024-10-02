Carlos Yulo nag-react sa posts, memes tungkol sa kanya | Patrol ng Pilipino Playlist Vol. 50 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Carlos Yulo nag-react sa posts, memes tungkol sa kanya | Patrol ng Pilipino Playlist Vol. 50

Carlos Yulo nag-react sa posts, memes tungkol sa kanya | Patrol ng Pilipino Playlist Vol. 50

Patrol ng Pilipino
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Patrol ng Pilipino
|
Dyan Castillejo
|
Paige Javier
|
Andrea Taguines
|
Carlos Yulo
|
Caloy Yulo
|
Olympics
|
Paris Olympics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.