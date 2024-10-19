NCAA: Capulong puts up career-high as Arellano holds off Lyceum | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NCAA: Capulong puts up career-high as Arellano holds off Lyceum
NCAA: Capulong puts up career-high as Arellano holds off Lyceum
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 04:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
NCAA basketball
|
Lorenz Capulong
|
Arellano University
|
Lyceum of the Philippines University
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.