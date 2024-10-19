NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth

NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
King Gurtiza
|
Emilio Aguinaldo College
|
San Sebastian College – Recoletos
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.