NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth
NCAA: Gurtiza the king as EAC survives SSC-R for share of fourth
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 06:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
King Gurtiza
|
Emilio Aguinaldo College
|
San Sebastian College – Recoletos
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.