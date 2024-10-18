Tennis: Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia as career nears end | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Tennis: Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia as career nears end

Tennis: Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia as career nears end

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Six Kings Slam
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|
Novak Djokovic
|
Jannik Sinner
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.