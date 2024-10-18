Mbappe 'seems unaffected' by rape investigation reports: Ancelotti | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Mbappe 'seems unaffected' by rape investigation reports: Ancelotti

Mbappe 'seems unaffected' by rape investigation reports: Ancelotti

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
Real Madrid
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
rape investigations
|
violence against women
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.