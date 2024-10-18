UAAP: Longtime La Salle assistant Benson Bocboc is new UP head coach | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Longtime La Salle assistant Benson Bocboc is new UP head coach
UAAP: Longtime La Salle assistant Benson Bocboc is new UP head coach
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 06:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
volleyball
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP volleyball
|
UP Fighting Maroons
|
Benson Bocboc
|
Oliver Almadro
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.