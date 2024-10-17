UAAP: UST leaves it late, stuns FEU in 6-goal thriller | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

UAAP: UST leaves it late, stuns FEU in 6-goal thriller

UAAP: UST leaves it late, stuns FEU in 6-goal thriller

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
UAAP
|
UAAP Season 87
|
UAAP football
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.