Tennis: Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Tennis: Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal
Tennis: Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 17, 2024 07:59 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 17, 2024 08:49 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
tennis
|
Six Kings Slam
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|
Novak Djokovic
|
Jannik Sinner
|
Daniil Medvedev
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.