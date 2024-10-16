Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports
Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports
Agence France-Presse, Arno Tarrini
Published Oct 17, 2024 08:37 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
Real Madrid
|
France
|
La Liga
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
rape
|
violence against women
|
Sweden
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.