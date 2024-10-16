Former PBA reporter Ira Pablo on why she lost courtside duties: ‘Mataba raw ako’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Former PBA reporter Ira Pablo on why she lost courtside duties: ‘Mataba raw ako’

Former PBA reporter Ira Pablo on why she lost courtside duties: ‘Mataba raw ako’

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
PBA
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
PBA courtside reporter
|
Ira Pablo
|
Vic Pablo
|
body shaming
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.