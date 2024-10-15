'The Magician' reflects on career, gives advice to young players | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

'The Magician' reflects on career, gives advice to young players

'The Magician' reflects on career, gives advice to young players

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
billiards
|
Efren Reyes
|
Bata Reyes
|
The Magician
|
Reyes Cup
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.