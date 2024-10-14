PH’s Raquinel turns back Mexican foe for WBC Continental Americas super flyweight title | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

PH’s Raquinel turns back Mexican foe for WBC Continental Americas super flyweight title

PH’s Raquinel turns back Mexican foe for WBC Continental Americas super flyweight title

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Boxing
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
Jayr Raquinel
|
Norj Guro
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.