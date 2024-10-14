Lebron Daep sizzles, powers Perpetual to NGBL Finals vs. NU-Nazareth | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Lebron Daep sizzles, powers Perpetual to NGBL Finals vs. NU-Nazareth
Lebron Daep sizzles, powers Perpetual to NGBL Finals vs. NU-Nazareth
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 12:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
UAAP
|
Next Generation Basketball League
|
NGBL
|
Perpetual
|
UE
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.