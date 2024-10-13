NCAA: Perpetual ends 4-game slump, hands Letran second straight loss | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NCAA: Perpetual ends 4-game slump, hands Letran second straight loss
NCAA: Perpetual ends 4-game slump, hands Letran second straight loss
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 13, 2024 05:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA
|
NCAA Season 100
|
NCAA basketball
|
Letran Knights
|
Perpetual Help Altas
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.