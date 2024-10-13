Cuban athlete aims to shatter world record for soccer ball touches | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Cuban athlete aims to shatter world record for soccer ball touches

Cuban athlete aims to shatter world record for soccer ball touches

Reuters
 | 
Updated Oct 13, 2024 04:50 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
football
|
world record
|
Erick Hernandez
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.