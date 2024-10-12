NCAA: Mapua completes escape of JRU for 7th win | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NCAA: Mapua completes escape of JRU for 7th win
NCAA: Mapua completes escape of JRU for 7th win
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 12, 2024 06:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Mapua University
|
Jose Rizal University
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.