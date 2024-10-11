MMA: Pinay veteran Mariane Mariano set for ONE debut | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
MMA: Pinay veteran Mariane Mariano set for ONE debut
MMA: Pinay veteran Mariane Mariano set for ONE debut
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 11, 2024 04:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
Mariane Mariano
|
ONE Championship
|
ONE Friday Fights 83
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.