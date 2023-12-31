LeBron reacts to crucial end-game call in Lakers’ loss against T’Wolves

Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James speaks at Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in Los Angeles, California. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another defeat on Saturday (Sunday afternoon, Manila time) after they were tripped by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-106.

The Lakers had the opportunity to send the game into overtime during the dying seconds, but LeBron James’ supposed game-tying three-pointer was ruled as a deuce by game officials.

Down by three, 107-104, the 6-foot-9, Lakers superstar fired a three-pointer on the fastbreak in hopes of tying the game and sending it to an extension.

Upon review, however, the officiating crew called it a two-point shot, and this resulted in LA eventually losing the game as it concluded.

James, who was celebrating his 39th birthday, then took to Instagram to poke fun at the referees’ judgment on his shot.

“Helluva Happy Birthday gift to me,” the four-time NBA champion said.

In the post-game interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James also was adamant that his conversion was a trey.

“It’s obviously a three,” said the league’s All-Time leading scorer.

“My foot was behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the three-point line. You can clearly see the wood on the floor, the space in between the front of my foot and the three-point line,” he said.

“Stevie Wonder can see that, champ."

On a more serious note, LeBron then went on to express his dismay over how the officials and the NBA Replay Center dealt with the play.

“What the hell do we get a replay for? What do we have to replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the Replay Center?” said James.

He then, however, took responsibility for his final attempt after they got another chance to send the game into overtime.

“I kind of misread that," James said of his missed shot with only 1.4 ticks remaining.

"I've been in that situation before, but I just got to do a better job of knowing time. I could have caught it and shot it right away,” he added.