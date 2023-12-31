Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons attends a training session in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France, 18 January 2023. The Pistons are in Paris for an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on January 19, 2023. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — The Detroit Pistons have finally ended their historic NBA losing streak.

Coming into their bout against the Toronto Raptors with a 28-game losing skid on Saturday (Sunday morning, Manila time), the Pistons went on to sustain their energy for 48 minutes, allowing them to finally tally a victory for the first time since late October.

Leading the team in their 129-127 win over Toronto was Cade Cunningham who tallied a huge 30-point, 12-rebound contest, and the 6-foot-6, do-it-all guard was just glad that the nightmare was finally over.

“I feel amazing,” he said during the postgame interviews. “I feel good. It’s been a long time coming, I don’t wanna go back to where we were.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft then went on to share how he hopes this win will help them turn Motor City’s season around.

“I think moments like that are important to know how to win games. I’m just happy to be a part of a group of guys that don’t quit, stay positive, and uplift each other,” said the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Pistons coach Monty Williams also shed some light on what his thoughts are regarding their win.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life, and that’s a first for me, to have that kind of [feeling],” said Williams.

“Guys were screaming, I was almost in tears, and I’m just so happy for our guys.”

“Sometimes, it just takes a win like that to get things started,” he added.

Still, Williams is aware that this win does not guarantee them anything, which is why he wants the Pistons to stay locked in as they enter 2024.

“There wasn't the proverbial exhale. We know we have a lot of basketball left to play,” he said.