Jonas Sultan holding his WBO intercontinental bantamweight strap. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Some may consider 2021 as the rebirth of Jonas Sultan.

After going through a lull following the closure of ALA Boxing, the slugger from Zamboanga found a career resurgence this year with a pair of explosive wins in front of American boxing fans.

Sultan, a former world junior bantamweight contender, shrugged off a 2-year layoff and knocked out Sharone Carter in 7 rounds of their bantamweight match last August.

He followed this up with a dominating performance against erstwhile unbeaten Carlos Caraballo in October.

Coming in as a huge underdog against the Puerto Rican knockout artist, he pummeled Caraballo from pillar to post, knocking down his opponent 4 times for a decision win.

With the victory, Sultan crowned himself as the new WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion.

"Sobrang saya ko sa 2021. 'Di ko akalain mananalo ako kay Sharone Carter... lalo na kay Caraballo," said Sultan.

"Ang mga panalo na 'yun ay para sa mga kababayan natin."

Sultan, whose US exploits is supported by Zamboanga Valientes MLV and GlobalPort, is looking forward to a bigger year in 2022.

"Kahit underdog tayo, susubukan ko pong maging champion itong March," he said.

Sultan is also expected to work again with fellow boxers Olympian bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and his former foe-turned-friend IBF junior bantam king Jerwin Ancajas.