NBA says no players were Covid-19 positive in past week

NEW YORK --No new NBA players from among 495 tested since last Thursday have returned positive Covid-19 results, the league announced Wednesday.

Any players returning a confirmed positive result would be isolated until they are cleared to return to team activities under Covid-19 safety guidelines agreed upon by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

Last week, the NBA announced two players from among 558 tested had returned positive Covid-19 tests.

The Houston Rockets were forced to postpone their season opener last Wednesday against Oklahoma City when they could not field a minimum eight players against the visiting Thunder.

The Rockets had seven players unable to take the court due to Covid-19 issues, either positive or inconclusive tests plus contact tracing.

Houston did manage to begin the 2020-21 campaign with losses at Portland and Denver. The Rockets are scheduled to finally play their home opener on Thursday against Sacramento.

