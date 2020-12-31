NBA says no players were Covid-19 positive in past week

NEW YORK --No new NBA players from among 495 tested since last Thursday have returned positive Covid-19 results, the league announced Wednesday.
Any players returning a confirmed positive result would be isolated until they are cleared to return to team activities under Covid-19 safety guidelines agreed upon by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.
Last week, the NBA announced two players from among 558 tested had returned positive Covid-19 tests.
The Houston Rockets were forced to postpone their season opener last Wednesday against Oklahoma City when they could not field a minimum eight players against the visiting Thunder.
The Rockets had seven players unable to take the court due to Covid-19 issues, either positive or inconclusive tests plus contact tracing.
Houston did manage to begin the 2020-21 campaign with losses at Portland and Denver. The Rockets are scheduled to finally play their home opener on Thursday against Sacramento.
