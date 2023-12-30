Former PLDT players Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion, and Mich Morente. PVL Images.

MANILA -- PLDT joined the crusade of offseason movements in the Premier Volleyball League during the holidays.

Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion, and Mich Morente have parted ways with the High Speed Hitters, the players announced on their respective social media accounts.

"To my amazing PLDT family, I’m deeply grateful for the countless opportunities and the incredible journey we’ve shared. Working with all of you has been a wonderful experience. No goodbyes, but see you on the other side of the net," Mendrez said as she expressed her appreciation to her now-former team.

Setter Legacion has nothing but gratefulness to the team that adopted her but acknowledged that it has come to an end.

"We must accept the end of something in order to begin to build something NEW. I'm Forever Grateful for the knowledge, memories and opportunities that we've shared my PLDT FAM," she said.

Morent was also quick to thank the friendships that were built during her run with PLDT.

"Maraming salamat sa nabuong masasayang pagkakaibigan. Grateful for all the opportunities and chances na binigay niyo sakin para maipakita ko ulit yung talent ko sa lahat,"

The team also took to social media its gratitude to the players who spent time with the High Speed Hitters.

"Always a painful part of the year when you have to let some go so they can flourish and soar even higher. Thank you, Mean Mendrez, Anj Legacion, and Mich Morente for donning the PLDT jersey with pride and joy," the statement from PLDT read.

The High Speed Hitters were close to having a podium finish in the First All-Filipino Conference at fourth, while they capped their 2023 campaign with two fifth-place finishes in the Invitational and the Second All-Filipino.