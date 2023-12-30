PBA: Comebacking Thompson earns Player of the Week nod

Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in action. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Scottie Thompson's return to action has recharged the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, who are now in the hunt for a Top 4 finish in the 2023-24 PBA COmmissioner's Cup.

Since making his season debut after being sidelined by a swollen knee, the former Most Valuable Player has helped Ginebra arrest a two-game skid with back-to-back victories over Meralco and TNT Tropang GIGA.

In two games played, Thompson is averaging 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while earning Best Player of the Game honors both times.

Thanks to his impact on the Gin Kings, the 30-year-old Thompson was hailed as the last PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the year 2023.

He eclipsed San Miguel's Terrence Romeo and Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger for the weekly honor for the period of December 20-25.

Thompson immediately made his presence felt in his comeback game after a three-week absence, contributing 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a 110-96 triumph against Meralco.

On Christmas Day, he had 12 points including two crucial three-pointers down the stretch as the Gin Kings completed an 86-78 come-from-behind win over the Tropang GIGA. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ginebra clinched a quarterfinal berth thanks to their win over the Tropang GIGA. They are now in fourth place with a 6-3 win-loss record, tied with San Miguel Beer.