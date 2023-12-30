Kenneth "Nets" Barro. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player Kenneth "Nets" Barro will now take his talents to Malaysia.

This comes as MPL Malaysia champions Homebois acquired the gold laner from the team.

"The explosive ONIC Philippines Gold Laner, Nets have joined HomeBois! We can’t wait to see what the Malaysian squad has in store for us," MLBB Esports said in its Facebook post.

Nets was Onic Philippines' mainstay gold laner since MPL Philippines Season 10.

Homebois was hailed MPL Malaysia champions in Season 12, and represented the country in the Manila-hosted M5 World Championships, only to fall short in the Group Stages of the competition.

The move intensifies rumors that MLBB superstar Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas will transfer to Onic Philippines, after five seasons with Smart Omega. But no official confirmation has been made as of writing.