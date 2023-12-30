MMA: How 2022 setback transformed Joshua Pacio

Filipino MMA star Joshua Pacio. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Plenty has changed for Filipino mixed martial arts star Joshua Pacio since his unfortunate conclusion to his campaign in 2022.

"The Passion" lost his ONE strawweight MMA world championship to Jarred Brooks in December 2022. But he is now set for a five-round rematch with his American tormentor in March, and helping Pacio in this fight are his experiences from his new home in Lions MMA.

“It’s like God closing one door and opening another door for me,” said the 27-year-old Pacio, who left his previous home of Team Lakay.

“It’s the best feeling for me. This open door led to a better way for me, a better plan of God for me. We saw how it went. I went to the United States, I learned a lot of things, I met different people, and I learned a lot from that trip,” added Pacio, who scored a win against Mansur Malachiev upon his transfer.

“I came back here, joined Lions Nation MMA, and started my camp there, and it resulted in a win against a tough opponent in Mansur Malachiev on my return.”

But he then went on to share that it was not as easy as it looked.

Without giving away too many details, Pacio shared how distracted he was entering his last fight as he dealt with the aftermath of his decision to transfer.

“The Mansur fight, it was a sigh of relief for me with all the things that happened to me this 2023. Going up to that fight, I had a lot of things going on in my mind. I was telling you guys: ‘I am focused, I am focused.’ But leading up to that fight, it was really tough to focus, especially with what happened behind the scenes,” he said.

“Thank God we got the win, and when they raised my hands, I just exhaled. With everything that happened, all I can do is exhale. After that, it’s such a good feeling that you’re not really worried about things anymore,” he added.

It helped him move past his demons while also embracing his new home in Lions Nation MMA.

“It’s a relief. This is really my team. Now, I go to training sessions really happily. I’m more focused, and I’m just so excited entering 2024,” shared Pacio, who is now one of the veterans of their stable.

“The goal [next year] isn’t just for me getting my belt back and redeeming myself, but I want to help and see my teammates get better and shine on the biggest martial arts platform,” Pacio shared, explaining how he also wants to mentor the Lions’ young guns.

“They’re my teammates, they’re my family, and my goal is to push them until they get that opportunity again, like kuya Kevin [Belingon], Jeremy [Pacatiw], Danny Kingad, kuya Eduard [Folayang], kuya Honorio [Banario], everyone.”

“Another goal for me is to help out our young cubs and guide them in their MMA careers. We expect them to have very good careers, and hopefully, some of them could enter ONE Lumpinee next year. We have so much talent to show. You better wait for it,” he added.

However, Pacio’s goals and outlook may have broadened, but his goal is still committed to his top goal for 2024 — reclaim the gold that he lost from Brooks during their bout in Qatar

“I’m looking forward to an action-packed 2024 for mixed martial arts, and I want to be at the forefront of it. I want to be active,” he said.

“Let’s wait for some fireworks next year with me and Jarred Brooks, and God-willing, I will bring the belt home to the Philippines,” Pacio ended.