NBA basketball player Jeremy Lin reacts during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, June 10, 2016. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA/File.

MANILA -- Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings will play in the Philippines for the very first time when they challenge the Meralco Bolts in the EASL Home and Away Season on January 3 at the PhilSports Arena.

This marks the first time that Lin will play a game in the Philippines since his rise to fame in 2012, when he was playing for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

After a decade in the NBA which included a title run in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, the 35-year-old Lin has returned to his roots and is now playing with the Kings in the P.League+ in Taipei.

The Bolts will have to defend their home court against a New Taipei squad that is unbeaten in Group B (2-0).

Aside from Lin, his brother Joseph is also in the squad along with Asia import Hayden Blankley, who is best known to Filipinos for his run with the Bay Area Dragons in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. Also in the team are imports Kenny Manigault and Tony Mitchell, who once suited up for NLEX and Magnolia.

Meralco is coming off a painful 81-80 loss to the Seoul SK Knights last Dec. 27 also at the Philsports Arena. The defeat dropped the Bolts to 1-3 in Group B, which means they need to win their remaining assignments to stay in contention for a semifinals spot.