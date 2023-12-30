Cycling: Nat'l championships for road set for earlier schedule

MANILA -- The PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 has been rescheduled to earlier dates, the federation announced on Friday.

The competition will now be held from February 5-9, with Tagaytay City still the main hub.

The top 30 riders in the Men Elite, Under 23, Juniors and Youth categories in the 2023 nationals held last June will be seeded to next year's races, while the women's races will be open to all interested riders.

Also seeded in the five-day competitions are the top 30 finishers in the recent Batang Pinoy-Philippine National Games, which were staged earlier this month also in Tagaytay City and neighboring First and Third District of Batangas.

The PhilCycling has set a maximum participation of 90 riders in the individual road race (massed start) and 60 cyclists each in criterium and individual time trial in Men's Elite, Under-23 and Juniors.

The entry list will be announced through PhilCycling's Facebook page and social media platforms.

The women's races in the event will be in individual road race, ITT and criterium for Elite, Under-23 and Juniors categories.

The Youth races will only cover criterium and ITT. The nationals will be raced over the routes used during the Batang Pinoy-PNG.

The nationals is a major criterion for the selection of the national road cycling team.