NBA suspends 11 players after Pistons-Magic scuffle

The NBA suspended Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes for three games and Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner for two games on Thursday, with nine other players handed one-match suspensions following a mass scuffle during a game a day earlier.

Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo was given a one-game ban and eight Magic players will also serve suspensions of that duration.

Guards Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris; forwards Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner; and centers Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr have each been suspended for one game.

Wagner, Hayes and Diallo were all ejected after a shoving match that had both benches fired up in the second quarter of the Pistons' 121-101 victory over the Magic.

The Pistons were up by nine when the incident was sparked by Magic forward Wagner, who shoved Hayes off the court as he chased a loose ball down the sideline.

Diallo raced in and pushed Wagner from behind, then Hayes hit Wagner in the back of the head, sending him sprawling into the Pistons bench.

Hayes will begin his three-game suspension and Diallo will serve his one-game suspension Friday when the Pistons visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Wagner’s two-game suspension will begin Friday when the Magic plays host to the Washington Wizards at Amway Center.

The one-game suspensions issued to the eight Magic players for leaving the bench area during an altercation will be served on a staggered basis to ensure, per league rule, that Orlando has eight healthy players available to play in its next two games.

© Agence France-Presse