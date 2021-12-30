Volleyball: Paat, Nakhon Ratchasima register first win

Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima QminC ended 2021 on a winning note as they outlasted Nakornnont VC on Wednesday afternoon at the MCC Hall The Mall Bang Kapi in Bangkok.

Nakhon Ratchasima secured a 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 victory, their first of the Women's Volleyball Thailand League season.

Paat and her team had opened their campaign with back-to-back losses to Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star and Diamond Food before their breakthrough.

"The last two games, we had some lapses," said Paat. "Today, we overcame that."

"We proved, we showed to each other, we showed to the people that we want to play… And we will fight for each other," she added.

Paat faced off against a familiar foe in Nakornnont's Kuttika Kaewpin, who has played as an import for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League and suited up for Nakhon Ratchasima in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Nakornnont, Kaewpin appeared to suffer an injury during the match. It was the first loss of the season for Nakornnont.

Nakhon Ratchasima, now with a 1-2 slate, is tied for fifth to seventh in the league table, along with Proflex VC and Kasetsart VC.

Supreme Chonburi remains at the top with a 3-0 win-loss record.