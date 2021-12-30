TNT's Vosotros emerges as PBA 3x3 scoring king

Almond Vosotros scored 293 points in the first conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT guard Almond Vosotros ended the first conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo as the league's scoring leader.

The shifty Tropang GIGA guard totaled 293 points over six legs as well as the Grand Finals, to come away with a bonus prize of P30,000.

Vosotros, 31, had been locked in a tight race with Purefoods Joseph Eriobu but surged ahead in the Grand Finals where TNT eliminated the TJ Titans, 18-13, in the quarterfinals.

TNT would go on to finish third overall, beating TerraFirma 22-14 in the bronze medal game after they had absorbed a 21-16 loss to eventual champions Limitless Appmasters.

Vosotros scored 12 of TNT's 22 points against the Dyip to secure the podium finish.

Eriobu finished as the runner-up with 265 points, followed by Platinum Karaoke's Chris De Chavez (237) and San Miguel Beer's Jeff Manday (234).

TNT won the first leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo, and finished second in both the fifth and sixth legs. They placed third in the second and third legs.