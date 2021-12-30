PBA: San Miguel brings in Orlando Johnson as new import

Orlando Johnson in action for Barangay Ginebra in 2015. Johnson will be the new import of San Miguel Beer in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen will have a new import when they return to action in the PBA Governors' Cup next year.

Orlando Johnson, a former NBA player who also previously served as an import for Barangay Ginebra, confirmed on Thursday that he is the Beermen's import in waiting.

He replaced Brandon Brown, who led San Miguel to a 3-2 slate while averaging 23.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

In an Instagram story, Johnson shared a fan video touting him as SMB's new import, and declared that it was "time to work."

It was reported by sports website Spin earlier that Johnson is fulfilling his quarantine requirements. Brown had already bid goodbye to the Beermen and their fans in his own Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Thank you, San Miguel, for my time here. Thank you, PBA, for allowing imports to come to this country and do what they love," said Brown.

Johnson is coming off a stint with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in Australia. He played for the Indiana Pacers in 2012 to 2014 before embarking on a career overseas, which included a stint as Ginebra's import in the 2015 Governors' Cup.

Johnson averaged 33.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Gin Kings, going 5-6 in the elimination round and then losing to the Romeo Travis-powered Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals.

San Miguel opens its 2022 schedule on January 8 against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters at the Araneta Coliseum. Johnson will play against his former PBA team, Barangay Ginebra, on January 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.