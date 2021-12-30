PBA returns to MOA Arena in January

Nearly two years since they last played in the Pasay City venue, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to return to the Mall of Asia Arena.

The MOA Arena will host a PBA Governors' Cup double-header on January 15, featuring the showdowns between NorthPort and Batang Pier at 4:00 p.m., and Magnolia vs. NLEX at 6:30 p.m.

On January 16, the MOA Arena will also host the TNT vs. TerraFirma game at 4:00 p.m., followed by a blockbuster affair between Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer at 6:30 p.m.

MOA Arena has not held a PBA game since the January 17, 2020, when the Gin Kings defeated the Meralco Bolts, 105-93, to clinch the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup title.

The PBA would open its 45th season at the Araneta Coliseum on March 8, 2020, before suspending all league activities just three days later due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After holding the 2020 and 2021 All-Filipino conferences in bubbles, the PBA returned to the Araneta Coliseum for the Governors' Cup, with fans allowed to watch in person starting December 15.

The PBA has yet to announce if fans will also be allowed to watch the games at the MOA Arena, though the venue recently hosted the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament with fans in attendance.

The PBA took a brief holiday break after its two-game special at the Araneta Coliseum last December 25 and 26, dubbed the "Season of Joy." Games will resume on January 5 at the Big Dome, with the Magnolia Hotshots taking on the Blackwater Bossing at 3:00 p.m., and Alaska playing Meralco at 6:00 p.m.

