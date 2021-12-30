NBA: Terry Rozier leads Hornets past Pacers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) shoots against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Terry Rozier poured in 35 points, including a hot stretch late in the game, as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 116-108 on Wednesday night at Indianapolis.

Three times in the last six minutes when the Pacers made runs, Rozier answered with jumpers. His 3-pointer stretched the edge to 111-103 with 2:33 to play. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte has a three-game winning streak.

Rozier shot 13-for-23 from the field, making five 3-pointers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

LaMelo Ball added 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Gordon Hayward provided 18 points, reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in with 13 points and Jalen McDaniels posted 12 points for Charlotte.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers in scoring for the sixth time in the last eight games, racking up 27 points. Domantas Sabonis was a big factor with 15 points and 18 rebounds, Myles Turner and reserve Oshae Brissett both had 14 points, Justin Holiday supplied 12 points and Chris Duarte scored 11.

Indiana has lost three of its last four games.

The Hornets had some struggles with perimeter shooting. They ended up 9-for-26 on 3s, while the 19-for-32 on free throws was a bit of a trouble spot as well.

Charlotte stretched its lead to 15 points by midway through the third quarter. But the Pacers got as close as 87-82 before the quarter ended with the Hornets holding a 90-82 edge.

The gap was down to four points early in the fourth quarter before baskets by Hayward and Oubre.

The Hornets had their second big first half of offense in three nights, this time leading 71-57 at the break.

Still, the Pacers were 10-for-22 on first-half attempts from 3-point range. Their problem, other than defensively, stemmed from 8-for-19 shooting on 2-point shots.

Turner had six points in the final three minutes of the half.

The Hornets played their second game in a row without forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, both in COVID protocol. Indiana was without guard Malcolm Brogdon for the third straight game because of an Achilles ailment.



