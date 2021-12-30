Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) gets a pass away from Milwaukee Bucks guard Javonte Smart (6) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that guard Ricky Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Rubuo was injured during a 108-104 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday,

An MRI exam Wednesday revealed the tear.

Rubio also tore the left ACL during the 2011-12 season when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rubio, 31, was averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists per game in his first season with the Cavaliers, who surged to a strong start.

The 11-year NBA veteran has career averages of 11.1 points and 7.6 assists per game in stints with the Timberwolves (2011-17, 2020-21), Utah Jazz (2017-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers (20-14) next play at the Washington Wizards on Thursday.